A front moving in across the Southeast United States is keeping tropical moisture over the region and steering winds out of the West-Southwest. Therefore, afternoon showers and storms are expected to develop and may once again produce heavy rainfall that could lead to additional flooding concerns across South Florida this afternoon.

The ground is very saturated from the rains that have fallen this week in addition to the rain event from Potential Storm #1 across Miami-Dade and Broward counties last weekend, so with slow-moving showers and storms once again expected over these same areas, flooding can easily happen.

MORE STORMS- Afternoon showers & storms may once again produce heavy rainfall that could lead to additional flooding concerns across South Florida. They will move slowly from West to East. Tonight should dry out, but there could be standing water issues. pic.twitter.com/38YMDgzpSC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 10, 2022

A Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for Coastal and Metro Miami-Dade and Broward, but could be extended through the weekend depending on how much rain we get later today.

FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through this evening. Recent tropical rains have left the ground so saturated and additional rainfall today could lead to more flooding. Stay tuned to your Storm Station! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fKfadaQ221 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 10, 2022

Please keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7