It sure has been a wet, soggy and gloomy week of weather so far across South Florida! More rain and storms are ahead this Wednesday at times as a large, lumbering, upper level low remains over the northeastern Gulf.

This feature will continue to draw up moisture from the south and west, keeping skies mostly cloudy while leading to rounds of showers and storms. So far this morning, there have been some downpours streaming north near the coast. The best chance for seeing additional showers and storms, however, is expected to be late morning through the mid afternoon.

As a result given past rainfall this week, the Flood Watch remains in effect until 5PM this Wednesday for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

At the same time, the year’s first plume of Saharan dust will begin to enter South Florida’s skies. This will gradually erode moisture levels and will usher in a stretch of drier and brighter weather conditions for the rest of this week.

That begins with tonight with some clearing to our skies and just the chance for some lingering, spotty showers.

Then on Thursday, expect more sunshine and just the chance for a shower or two. Skies will be hazy as a result of the dust, which will remain in place through this weekend, leading to reduced air quality. The dust will be most robust Wednesday into Thursday before thinning out late in the week and into the weekend.

Given the drier and brighter conditions going forward, that will cause temperatures to spike, returning to near-seasonable levels of highs at around 90F.