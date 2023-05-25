Low pressure over Florida is keeping the atmosphere ripe for rain today through Friday as deep tropical moisture continues to flow into the area.

Therefore, looks for a few isolated morning showers followed by scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Models have been hinting that we could see widespread coverage of showers and storms Friday. By the weekend, it should be drier and brighter overall with a slot of dry air building in from the North. It won’t be totally dry, but it will be much nicer!

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form along a front offshore the Southeastern United States coast during the next 48 hours has been giving a low chance by NHC to grow into something stronger. It is going to move slowly Northward and inland over the Carolinas this weekend. Regardless of development, gusty winds, dangerous surf and rip currents expected along portions of the Southeastern United States late this week and into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay weather aware with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7