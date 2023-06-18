Our Sunday morning is off to a stormy start in spots across South Florida with a batch of electrifying storms moving across portions of metro South Florida. Similar as yesterday, expect to see storms to come through in rounds on this Father’s Day, with our first round of the day happening around the 6-9AM period this morning. Then we should see a lull with more sunshine, heating up temperatures to the upper 80s to low 90s in many spots. It’s not until the mid-afternoon hours when another round of storms, some of which could be strong to severe, is expected to move in from the north. Some of this rain will be heavy and could lead to flooding in spots. Then by the evening, there will still be some lingering storms but conditions will gradually improve by then.

Meanwhile in the Florida Keys, few storms are expected and more sunshine, so a Heat Advisory is in effect once again today with feels-like temperatures up to 108-112F.

More wet weather is ahead for the upcoming week with our environment fairly ripe for rain everyday this week while a southwest flow early in the week will keep temperatures hot and steamy into the low to mid 90s.

An upper-level low will then become stuck over the southeastern US by the middle of the week, which will help steer deep, tropical moisture into South Florida mid to late week, keeping rain chances elevated. It won’t be rainy all week long but scattered storms, especially in the afternoons, it a good bet for many areas.

In the tropics, a tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a high, 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 2 days as it continues to track west over the open waters of the Atlantic. It could come close or cross over the Lesser Antilles around next weekend but could also turn out to sea to the north before reaching there — the long range track does remain uncertain. The quickly it becomes better organized and stronger, the greater tendency it has to spin out to sea.