Following widespread rain and storms Thursday afternoon, relatively drier conditions and perhaps some peeks of sunshine are ahead this Friday. Just because rain chances won’t be as high today, it will still be at a 60% chance.

The day ahead will feature isolated showers and storms through much of the day, but storms could turn more scattered to numerous by the late-afternoon or early afternoon across the metropolitan area.

With a southwest wind and some breaks of sunshine expected, high temperatures will reach the low 90s. Also, the Saharan dust will still be overhead for one more day today, keeping skies hazy.

The dust departs for the start of the weekend, although a thinner plume of dust is forecast to move in Sunday, adding a hint of haze to the sky once again.

Luckily for this weekend, we finally see changes to this stuck weather pattern. Low pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere rather parked near the northwest Bahamas will finally weaken and head north while high pressure expands its reach across the Atlantic Ocean.

This change will mean a return to an onshore wind flow, aiding in a more typical summertime pattern. Expect more sunshine with a few morning showers and scattered inland storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

A rather similar pattern holds through much of next week with rain chances hovering around 40%, although this could definitely go up or down as we progress closer to the second half of next week.