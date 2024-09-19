The soggy, September stretch continues this Thursday in South Florida! So far this month, only two dates have received no measurable rainfall in Miami.

The main culprit is moisture in place as we’re located on the eastern side of a slow-moving, upper level low over the Mid-Atlantic. That is also fueling a westerly steering flow, driving the afternoon storms toward the east coast.

Therefore, expect steamy morning sunshine giving way to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, making for a wet second half of the day. Before the rain moves in, most areas will experience high temperatures in the low 90s.

Temperatures will remain toasty into our Friday with scattered showers and storms possible before a very weak front crosses through from the north Friday night.

Just in time for the weekend, this will make for relatively brighter and drier conditions. It won’t be completely dry but it won’t be nearly as stormy as it was last weekend, for example.

Behind this front, temperatures will also gradually drop by a few degrees. If the current forecast of three consecutive days with highs below 90F verifies next week, that will be the first time we’ve had a 3+ day streak of high temperatures in this threshold since late-June — a sign of the changes to come as fall nears!

Speaking of fall, the new season arrives this Sunday!

In the tropics, there are three areas to watch for potential tropical development. That includes the northwestern Caribbean Sea where low pressure could start to develop there this weekend. The long term track and intensity of this future low is very uncertain, however, so it’s worth watching in Florida and along the entire Gulf coast.