Earlier this morning severe storms rolled through parts of Miami-Dade producing significant wind gusts.

Plenty of deep moisture is in place once again. A weak cold front will continue moving through the Florida Peninsula today and slow down as it approaches South Florida. That in combination with a disturbance in the upper atmosphere is expected to provide enough lift for another round of afternoon and evening showers and storms with most of the activity happening in the Eastern half of the region.

By the afternoon (3pm), a few storms that develop could contain periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Models are pointing towards coastal Miami-Dade county with the highest risk for strongest storms and heavier rain wherever they setup shop.

A few showers may linger Monday night into Tuesday, but they should come to an end as high pressure builds over the Southeast United States due to the front moving South of our area. Therefore, it should be nicer and less humid Tuesday and Wednesday with an increasing wind out of the East-Northeast.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7