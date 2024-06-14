We’ve sure had a wet week across South Florida, especially on Wednesday when the large majority of rain has fallen, leading to the widespread flooding.

In fact, Fort Lauderdale has now received more rain this week than all prior weeks so far this year combined!

Unfortunately, flooding remains a concern today with a Flood Watch still in effect through this evening for an additional 2-4 inches of rainfall possible.

Today will be more unsettled compared to Thursday’s weather with times of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, clouds will dominate our skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will remain a common fixture this weekend but rain chances will fall. The reason? Our connection of tropical moisture from the western Caribbean Sea is starting to weaken and break up and that main flow of moisture is now shifting toward the western Gulf of Mexico.

Given that is it rainy season, rain chances will never be super low but at least activity will be more isolated to scattered for at least early to mid next week.

Speaking of then, some drier air will flow in from the Atlantic Ocean — a more typical pattern for this time of the year — but that wind flow will be building with windy conditions by mid next week.

This will draw in passing showers and isolated storms from time-to-time but rainfall amounts won’t be too heavy, easing flood concerns.