Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far despite the fact that half of the week has been quite soggy and stormy. South Florida saw a brief break from the rain on Monday, but then Tuesday quickly transitioned to an unsettled day as several rounds of rain and thunderstorms pushed through our area. This morning it was evident that the weather pattern remains an active one as showers and thunderstorms were already lifting south to north across some of our coastal areas. And after a warm and muggy start this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, steamy temperatures are in the forecast through the remainder of the day.

Moisture will be on the rise over the area again today. And while today we will have some quiet time, downpours and thunderstorms return to the forecast for the afternoon yet again. An upper level disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to help funnel in moisture across our area. So while some of us may see some dry time this morning, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop and move across most of our South Florida. Similar to Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will continue to push towards our metro areas. Flooding will continue to be a concern as the ground is already saturated from the heavy rain event we saw on Tuesday.

Speaking of the storms today, any storm that does develop could once again be on the stronger (to possibly even severe) side. The main threat for South Florida with any strong storm will be heavy rain, which could lead to flooding due to the ground already saturated from yesterday’s rain and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning and hail will also be a threat for any strong thunderstorm that develops today.

Looking ahead, South Florida will remain unsettled through the second half of the work week as the wind flow funnels in deep tropical moisture in our direction. An upper level disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will also maintain the storm possibility alive and will help steer all rain and thunderstorms in our general direction. Friday will be a transitional day across South Florida as scattered showers and thunderstorms linger across our area. There will also be some more dry time overall. Once we get through the weekday thunderstorms, it looks like drier moves in for the weekend, which will finally help bring rain and storm chances down to what is considered ‘typical’ this time of year.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.