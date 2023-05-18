High pressure in the Gulf and low pressure to the North will maintain our winds flowing in out of the West-Southwest. This is going to keep developing storms moving from West to East through Friday.

Therefore, look for strong morning sunshine followed by afternoon storms developing inland and pushing toward the coast. High temperatures will range in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Not everyone will get activity, but those areas that do can expect to see pockets of heavy rain producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has place the Florida Peninsula under a marginal risk of encountering a strong-end storm.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7