More Storms & Flooding?

Unfortunately our pattern hasn’t changed. Steering winds remain out of the Southwest and there is plenty of moisture in the air. Showers and storms will get going across Western areas and push towards the East with the heavier downpours happening between 1-4 pm. All of these locations have already seen tons of rain in recent days, so flooding can easily occur. An additional 1-2 inches of rain possible. The Weather Prediction Center has kept metro/coastal Broward and Miami-Dade under the risk of seeing excessive rainfall.

Pattern doesn't want to change… Another stormy day with the potential of flooding is expected. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/cMvTraXJTZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 7, 2019

Other hazards include: Dangerous frequent lightning, winds an excess of 45 to 55 mph and waterspouts with the storms that manage to develop later today. Once we lose the daytime heat, showers and storms will fade.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7