More Steamy & Stormy Afternoons to Come

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Today was an active day, with several strong to severe thunderstorms moving through Broward & Miami-Dade counties and steamy temperatures.
A few trees were reported down in Miramar and Hollywood, winds gusting between 40-50 mph in Pembroke Pines, Ft. Lauderdale and offshore Miami Beach, and some street flooding in Hialeah Gardens.
Storm chances will continue each afternoon, especially on Tuesday and Friday of next week. Expect a typical summer-like pattern with hot temperatures, high humidity and afternoon rain.
In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf still has a slight chance of developing before moving onshore the Gulf Coast. Next week, it may move off the coast of the Carolinas, where it will be in a more favorable environment for development.
A tropical wave several hundred miles E of the Lesser Antilles has a slight chance of developing over the next few days. Regardless of development, it may bring gusty winds & rain to some of the Islands.
As of the latest advisory, Tropical Depression Five has now become Tropical Storm Edouard. It will continue to track to the E over open waters. No worries for the U.S.
Have a great night, South Florida!