Following a hot but unsettled Saturday with times of showers and storms across the area during the afternoon and evening hours, more of the same is ahead this Sunday as we continue to count down to the Fourth of July.

The weather setup remains the same with weak high pressure over the western Atlantic, providing a light onshore breeze. Similar as yesterday, it will be a light breeze with weak steering winds in the atmosphere, meaning showers and storms will continue to be slow-moving and will move in random motions.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers for then morning, then scattered showers and storms with more clouds around for the second half of the day. Rain chances will be highest inland and lower near the coast but everyone has that chance for some rain action. Highs will be slightly warmer into the low 90s.

On Monday, rain chances will remain at typical values at a 60% chance with highs slightly above normal into the low to mid 90s. Again, we should start off the day bright and mostly dry before scattered storms enter the picture at times during the afternoon and evening time period.

By Tuesday, we should see a slightly stronger onshore breeze which could help nudge the storms farther inland. Regardless for the Fourth of July, more storms will remain possible during the afternoon, especially inland. It will also be another steamy one with highs in the 90s but feeling like the triple digits!

By the end of the week, more moisture could move in from the Atlantic and Caribbean, so rain chances will remain on the moderate side with showers and storms at times along with highs hovering into the low 90s.