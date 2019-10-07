More soggy times in sight

We’re tapping into deep moisture out of the tropics. It’s reaching south Florida due to a prolonged southerly air flow (now in place). Already, Monday, many areas were bombarded with periods of heavy rain. Additional showers are likely from Tuesday through Wednesday, at least. The Weather Prediction Center puts all of south Florida at a marginal risk for excessive rain and street flooding. Over the next 48 hours, they’re predicting another 1 to 4 inches of rain. Yes, that’s a big range but it’s difficult to determine how some of the main streamer bands might set up. Overall, it’s more likely to be wetter (with potential flooding) along the east coast metro areas and beach locations. Please drive carefully and avoid water-covered roadways as the week continues. Looking ahead, the bulk of the Caribbean moisture that’s advancing our way, should gradually get shunted back to the south later this week. Meanwhile, a weak frontal boundary (a cold front without any cooling potential) will sag in our direction and may help to draw down some drier air, by the weekend.