A weak cold front (not the cooling kind) that moved through much of the area yesterday will begin to lift Northward today as a warm front. Extra clouds will be around with less heat. However, temperature will remain above average into the upper 80’s. Also, this front will provide another chance of seeing scattered showers and an isolated storm in the afternoon. By tonight showers fade and it is expected to be very warm and muggy.

On Saturday, winds turn out of the South-Southwest to set up the stage for more heat to be felt across South Florida. Temperatures will climb into the 90’s and flirting with records. A few showers and storms possible starting inland and then moving to the East coast areas.

The forecast looks drier on Sunday as will be watching another front that could produce a severe weather outbreak between Texas and Georgia.

STRAY STORMS- SPC is once again leaving South #Florida with a general risk of seeing an isolated storm with the activity that develops in the afternoon through Saturday. Main hazards will be for gusty winds and frequent lightning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ChEu6E9eu1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 17, 2020

More showers & storms possible today. Less over the weekend. Chance goes up early next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FcoHpv7qrF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 17, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7