It’s been a wetter week of weather across South Florida as several locations have received several inches of rainfall since Sunday, including a grand total of more than 7 inches in Plantation.

Unfortunately, more rain is ahead this weekend but it won’t be a washout. At least if you are trying to make some plans outside, Sunday is forecast to feature more dry time compared to Saturday.

For our Saturday, expect scattered to numerous, passing showers and storms at times, especially during the midday time frames. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures a tad below average in the upper 80s for most locations.

Then on Sunday, more sunshine will featured but it will still get cloudier at times as hit or miss storms continue to develop and push across South Florida.

The reason for this wet weather continues to be because of a very slow-moving but weakening mid-level area of low pressure nearby. That paired with tropical moisture and a southeast wind will continue to set the stage for unsettled conditions.

It’s not until next week when relatively drier air starts to seep in from the Atlantic as high pressure builds back in, allowing for more sunshine and fewer storms. It won’t be completely dry but better than it’s been with rain chances down to the 40-50% range.

As that happens, temperatures will turn hotter with highs rebounding into the low to mid 90s.

Tropical update

There are two areas to watch for potential tropical development, neither of which are a concern to the US.

That includes a weak area of low pressure between North Carolina and Bermuda with a low, 10% chance of forming as it tracks northeast, remaining away from land.

There is also a tropical wave that continues to struggle as it encounters dry air. As it moves farther north and west, it could development in the orange-shaded region and it currently has a 40% shot of doing so over the next week.