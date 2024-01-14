Another unsettled and overall sunshine-scare week is ahead in South Florida as we track three fronts over the next week: a stalled front across the Florida Straits today, a weak front midweek then a potential cold front by next weekend.

The current front crossed through Saturday afternoon, ushering in a dramatic change in conditions when we went from sunshine and record heat to clouds and cooler conditions.

That front has since stalled nearby across the Florida Keys and Straits, keeping the moisture behind and will make for another gloomy and unsettled day. As of this morning, a band of moderate rain with embedded thunderstorms and heavier pockets has set up across Broward County. This band of rain is forecast to continue in this general area through the middle of the day, making for a wet Sunday.

Meanwhile, other parts of South Florida will receive little to no rainfall. Either way, it will be cloudy with at least a shower chance for everybody. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 60s to low 70s while the onshore breeze builds through the duration of the day.

During the day Monday, the front lifts back through as a warm front, leading to warmer and more humid conditions through Tuesday. It will remain unsettled with times of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, we should see plenty of dry time but also a good deal of cloud cover.

It’s not until Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning when our next front crosses through. This will lead to showers and storms most likely Tuesday night into the start of our Wednesday before it turns drier by Wednesday afternoon. We should see at least some sunshine during the second half of the day with milder temperatures in the 70s.

The wind then flips off the water Thursday, leading to milder but typical temperatures once again. Unfortunately, this will not be a “clean sweep” front as moisture will lag behind it. That means the chance exists for additional showers and storms Friday until potentially a strong cold front arrives by next weekend.