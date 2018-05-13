More rain to come

We’ve seen many soaking showers recently and there’s more to come. As we head into the new work week, be prepared to face occasional downpours. At the heart of this weather pattern is low pressure that has formed over the southeastern Gulf. The low will tend to lift northward, very slowly, while streams of moisture get pulled out of the tropics into Florida. Remember that on Sunday evening, parts of eastern Broward and eastern Miami-Dade had Street Flood Advisories, due to too much rain falling in too short of a time. As additional rain reaches saturated grounds, more flooding concerns could continue throughout the week. Also, the heavy nature of many of these cells could make for difficult drainage on area roads. Avoid standing water and water covered roadways. The stretch of rainy days will likely last much of the week (if not all of it)!