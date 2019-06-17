More Rain & Storms

Don’t leave home without the rain gear. I believe a raincoat will be a better choice due to the fact that some of the downpours will produce gusty winds.

Don't leave home without the rain gear. Rain showers likely early and it will turn stormy by the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gn0yJ4FCFA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2019

Computer models are showing that high pressure will remain to our East and winds at the surface will be out of the East-Southeast. Also, steering winds in the mid-to-upper levels will be out of the Southwest allowing for deep tropical moisture to flow into the region. Some areas could easily see better than 2 to 5 inches of rain during the next 48 hours. Therefore, expect a good rain chance until Wednesday.

The train of deep tropical moisture will leave us unsettled through midweek. Models showing that some areas could receive better than 2 inches of rain. Parts of Miami-Dade up to 5 inches. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest pic.twitter.com/bNDNHj9SVz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2019

Storm Prediction Center has place the Florida Peninsula under a general risk of seeing an isolated strong storm. Main hazard is for flooding around those vulnerable areas of South Florida. We’ve received tons of rain in recent days, so remember if you see flooded roadways, it is best to turnaround.

We have general risk of seeing an isolated strong storm. Ground is super saturated in some areas and flooding can easily happen. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zSS40pLroJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2019

Stay dry South Florida and keep it tuned to 7 Weather your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7