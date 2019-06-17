More Rain & Storms

Don’t leave home without the rain gear. I believe a raincoat will be a better choice due to the fact that some of the downpours will produce gusty winds.
Computer models are showing that high pressure will remain to our East and winds at the surface will be out of the East-Southeast. Also, steering winds in the mid-to-upper levels will be out of the Southwest allowing for deep tropical moisture to flow into the region. Some areas could easily see better than 2 to 5 inches of rain during the next 48 hours. Therefore, expect a good rain chance until Wednesday.
Storm Prediction Center has place the Florida Peninsula under a general risk of seeing an isolated strong storm. Main hazard is for flooding around those vulnerable areas of South Florida. We’ve received tons of rain in recent days, so remember if you see flooded roadways, it is best to turnaround.
Stay dry South Florida and keep it tuned to 7 Weather your Storm Station for the latest!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7