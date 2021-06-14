Plenty of tropical moisture is streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean leaving South Florida with a good chance of seeing anytime rain and storms developing. Flooding, in spots possible today and a strong storm or two likely.
By Friday, Saharan dust could arrive knocking down rain chances and turning up the heat for Father’s Day weekend.
Today in the Tropics
Watching three areas and none of them are a threat to South Florida, but the tropics are showing signs of life!
Gulf disturbance is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity near the coast of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. Once it moves Northward late week, it could form into a depression. Medium chance as per NHC in developing. The Gulf coast states should monitor closely.
Low pressure Southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC could become a short-lived depression or storm later today while moving away from the U.S. The National Hurricane Center is giving a high chance to form during the next 48 hours.
Normally during the month of June we don’t look at areas for growth in the far Eastern tropical Atlantic, but The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong wave that came off the West coast of Africa. Some development possible over the next few days before it encounters an area of dry air and wind shear in the Central tropical Atlantic. It only has a low chance to form.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7