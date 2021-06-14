Plenty of tropical moisture is streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean leaving South Florida with a good chance of seeing anytime rain and storms developing. Flooding, in spots possible today and a strong storm or two likely.

By Friday, Saharan dust could arrive knocking down rain chances and turning up the heat for Father’s Day weekend.

RAIN & STORMS DEVELOPING on the radar from the Florida Keys to Southern Miami-Dade. We will have limited sun today with rounds of heavy rain. Flooding, in spots possible. Have the umbrellas on hand! @WSVN @7WEATHER #FLWX pic.twitter.com/PPfg55XtU1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 14, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Watching three areas and none of them are a threat to South Florida, but the tropics are showing signs of life!

Gulf disturbance is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity near the coast of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. Once it moves Northward late week, it could form into a depression. Medium chance as per NHC in developing. The Gulf coast states should monitor closely.

8 AM TROPICS UPDATE- Disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will produce heavy rainfall over portions of Central America & Southern Mexico. Gradual development possible once it moves Northward over the Central Gulf of Mexico late week. Medium chance to form. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/BAjikqKp7r — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 14, 2021

Low pressure Southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC could become a short-lived depression or storm later today while moving away from the U.S. The National Hurricane Center is giving a high chance to form during the next 48 hours.

8 AM TROPICS UPDATE- Well-defined low pressure located 90 miles Southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC could become a depression or storm later today or tonight. It is expected to move Northeast & away from the U.S. High chance to form in the next 2 days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/e7teDGzgSb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 14, 2021

Normally during the month of June we don’t look at areas for growth in the far Eastern tropical Atlantic, but The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong wave that came off the West coast of Africa. Some development possible over the next few days before it encounters an area of dry air and wind shear in the Central tropical Atlantic. It only has a low chance to form.

8AM TROPICS UPDATE- Strong tropical wave just offshore the West coast of Africa is producing disorganized shower activity. It will have a low chance to develop before running into dry air and strong upper-level winds in the next couple of days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ai0CBqfNB7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 14, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7