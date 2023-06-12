Street Flood Advisory issued for parts of the lower Florida Keys until 9:15am. Flooding expected to begin soon and radar has already picked up 1 to 3 inches of rain in the area. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.

Forecast still looks steamy and stormy today. Rain and storms have started off around Western locations, including the Florida Keys. However, the best chance will be for the Metro and Coastal areas of Dade and Broward this afternoon.

Pattern becomes drier and hotter midweek with our main story becoming the heat. Feels like temperatures between 100-105 degrees from Wednesday through Father’s Day weekend.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7