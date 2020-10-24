MORE RAIN ON THE WAY: FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

Area of low pressure is trying to develop near Grand Cayman Island and south of Cuba. The National Hurricane Center now giving it a 90% chance (high chance) to form while drifting northwest during the next 2 days. It could be a big rainmaker for Cuba, the Florida Keys and parts of southern Florida, and northwestern Bahamas regardless of development.

Rain should start to move in later today!

How much rain will South Florida receive? Models showing better 3 inches and as much as 6 inches of rain, especially along the coast through Monday morning.

Flood watch for Broward and Miami-Dade will remain in effect through Sunday 8pm.

Weather pattern changes early next week with high pressure building and bringing drier air into the region.

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

