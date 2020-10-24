MORE RAIN ON THE WAY: FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

Area of low pressure is trying to develop near Grand Cayman Island and south of Cuba. The National Hurricane Center now giving it a 90% chance (high chance) to form while drifting northwest during the next 2 days. It could be a big rainmaker for Cuba, the Florida Keys and parts of southern Florida, and northwestern Bahamas regardless of development.

Rain should start to move in later today!

8 AM UPDATE BY NHC: Low pressure now has 90% chance during next two days to form. It is better organized, storms are increasing & pressure is falling since yesterday. Conditions are favorable for development, while low drifts toward the N/NW. Recon on standby. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ofYpBXXB6C — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 24, 2020

How much rain will South Florida receive? Models showing better 3 inches and as much as 6 inches of rain, especially along the coast through Monday morning.

Flood watch for Broward and Miami-Dade will remain in effect through Sunday 8pm.

FLOOD WATCH in effect through Sunday 8 pm. 3+ inches of rain possible, especially along coastal communities. Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fvDWbppzny — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 24, 2020

Weather pattern changes early next week with high pressure building and bringing drier air into the region.

RAIN TREND- Tropical moisture is going to spread north from an area of low pressure trying to develop near Cuba. Rain should start to move in late Saturday. Good chance through Monday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/OEg3BE5AKP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 24, 2020

