Ready or not, more rain is headed to south Florida it appears. During the weekend, some areas picked up more than a couple inches of rain (while other locations were lacking in the rain department). On Monday, we’re expecting a greater coverage of showers and storms. In fact, heavy downpours with thunderstorms are the consensus from our most trusted forecast models. So, it might be necessary to allow more time for travel, if necessary, along with altering your plans should the weather interrupt your day. It’s also worth noting that rain could accumulate between 2 and 3-inches of rain, or more (in spots). That’s enough water that if it arrives “all at once”, or without sizeable breaks, it would likely bring street flooding to favored areas.

Looking ahead, beyond Monday, the forecast doesn’t look much drier. On Tuesday, many of the same elements will remain, including deep tropical moisture, Sea Breeze boundaries, and a steering wind from the southwest. On-and-off rain and storms will likely continue into the midweek with this sluggish and persistent pattern. Be reminded, though, that it’s rain that we missed out on for most of the past month! With a moderate drought still in place, it’s beneficial rain for many parts of south Florida.

When might we see the next weather change? Later in the week, either Thursday or Friday, we could see the pattern deviate a bit. Weak high pressure will build back in, from the Atlantic Ocean. That will allow our wind flow to switch from southwest to east (and southeast). Daytime temperatures will come down slightly and coastal areas will pick up a helpful breeze. At the same time, we may even see a plume of Saharan Dust arrive by Friday. That would reduce our rain chances further and bring a hazy sky as the dust filters into the region. Stay tuned.

