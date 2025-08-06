We’re watching for heavy rounds of rain, south Florida. It’s because of a slow-moving disturbance that’s moving our way. The good news? It won’t feel quite as hot. We’ll have more clouds (less scorching sun) so the strongest heat will seem to retreat. Keep in mind, for over a week now, we’ve had daily Heat Advisories issued. During that time our Feels-like temperatures have commonly ranged from 105-110º while occasionally higher, during peak heating hours of the day.

With more episodes of rain, we’ll have brief cooling periods. This rain-cooled air never lasts long but is often welcomed during these hot summer days.

Trying to time-out future rain and storms (especially in tropical regions) can be a bit of a fools errand. Yet, forecast models give us guidance that we factor into forecasts and share with you here and on the air. The latest data shows more significant rain moving our way on Thursday afternoon, plus Friday afternoon too. There will be breaks in the activity allowing for drying times and possibly lowering flood worries. Then, we’ll be on heightened storm watch over the course of Friday night and Saturday morning. That’s when coverage could be higher with big downpours likely.

If you’re making weekend plans be aware that rain chances could easily send you Splashing and Dashing. Even though the aforementioned disturbance makes an exit (into the Gulf waters) a steady stream of moisture will continue to flow our way. In addition to providing some hot weather relief, some areas have been exceptionally dry, lately, and will benefit from sheets of rain.

