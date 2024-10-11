Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful weather on Thursday as the sunshine and dry weather made a big comeback behind Hurricane Milton!

Unfortunately, more rain is ahead this weekend. Typically this time of the year, we do start to transition into a quieter weather pattern with rainy season ending this Tuesday in South Florida.

It has been a wet rainy season, especially across Miami-Dade and Broward. Fort Lauderdale has seen a big rainfall surplus since May 15, which is when rainy season began.

For our Friday, our winds will flip off the water with that breeze still somewhat strong. That along with some moisture will fuel the risk for passing showers, with the highest chance being during the afternoon. High temperatures will feel nice and mild in the mid 80s along with humidity levels not extremely high.

Temperatures the next seven days will hover in a more comfortable range, also mainly reaching the mid 80s each day.

Over the weekend, times of showers and thunderstorms will be likely as a front stalls out across the Florida Straits. The highest rain chances on Saturday will be across our southern locations before it turns more widespread on Sunday. Isolated areas of flooding could develop.

With this front remaining stalled nearby through mid next week, additional showers will be possible. It’s not until Wednesday into Thursday when a potential fall front arrives. Depending on the progress of this front, it could usher in lower humidity, drier conditions and even milder temperatures by the end of next week!

Tropics update

In the tropics, we are now down to one active system: Tropical Storm Leslie. This system is forecast to become a remnant low over the next couple of days over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

There is also an area of low pressure near the Cape Verde Islands that has an opportunity to develop today before moving into unfavorable conditions this weekend.