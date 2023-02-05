Following some showers and breezy to windy conditions on Saturday, more rain is ahead this Sunday courtesy of a stalled front, which will now begin to lift back north and through South Florida. This stalled front will continue to focus moisture across South Florida and will produce numerous showers and even some downpours. There have already been flood concerns early Sunday morning and that concern will remain through midday today primarily. The best chance for rain out of all today will be this morning.

Then as the day progresses, an area of low pressure is expected to develop off the east-central coast of Florida, drawing the rain activity farther north and steering some drier air into South Florida during the afternoon and evening hours. The second part of our day this Sunday will not be completely dry but I am expecting shower activity to become more isolated to scattered with even some sunshine peeking through and in between the clouds. With the added periods of sunshine, that will allow for high temperatures to reach the low 80s this afternoon, which is once again above average. Also, winds will gradually subside throughout today, so it will not be as windy as it was on Saturday.

This will give way to another nice week of weather in South Florida beginning Monday. Drier air will continue to slowly funnel in, so we will see a mix of sun and clouds and perhaps a spotty shower or two on Monday. Highs will be warm into the low 80s. Through Thursday, the sunshine and mostly dry conditions will continue to dominate with highs hovering the low 80s, still.

Then by Friday into Saturday, a front is forecast to arrive and reach South Florida with scattered showers ahead of it, then potential cooling behind it. The timing of when this potential front will arrive is still uncertain, so showers will become possible again on Friday and/or Saturday. Then for next weekend, the model guidance is currently suggesting a drop in temperatures, which could mean near to below average readings in about a week from now. It is still a bit too early to know for sure how much relief we could get but there is the potential for a temperature change at least.