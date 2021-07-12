It was a stormy Monday night across South Florida. This video courtesy Zalmy Meyer shows how intense a line of storms was when it impacted Miami Dade.

@BobbiStorm @PhilFerro7 Wind in Miami is crazy tonight from the bedroom window, Furniture flying into the pool. pic.twitter.com/UKs6UuV7BS — Zalmy Meyer (@ZalmyMeyer) July 13, 2021

The wind speeds were intense. These were the reports of the strongest gusts reported.

Heavy Rain

Radar estimates showed some areas getting around half a foot of rain. This lead to flood advisories issued.

The Forecast

Plenty of moisture remains over the area due to a tropical wave moving west just to our South. Waves are fickle, they can grow quickly or fall apart just as fast. If this one holds, the ingredients will be present for more pockets of heavy rain thru midweek.