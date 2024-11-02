It’s a familiar weather pattern that continues this weekend with sunshine, passing showers at times, warm but near-seasonable temperatures and breezy to windy conditions.

The first area of high pressure that unleashed the strong winds earlier this week is finally breaking down over the western Atlantic Ocean but a new high over the Midwest will move to a similar spot next week, ushering in another bout of windy times. This time, though, it will be enhanced by a broad area of low pressure, which can eventually become a tropical system, over the western Caribbean Sea.

At least this weekend locally, our highest chance for rain will be Saturday morning before more sunshine and drier weather builds in for the afternoon.

Then on Sunday, it will turn slightly more windy with a touch lower humidity. Isolated showers will be possible, especially during the later half of the day.

Heading into next week, temperatures won’t budge much while winds increase through midweek. Rain is becoming more likely, however, as this potential tropical system passes off to our southwest, as of the latest forecast guidance. This will send in tropical moisture our way, leading to the higher risk for passing showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.

That means a soggy Election Day is becoming increasingly likely.

Tropics update

As previously mentioned, a broad area of low pressure is likely to spin up into a tropical system over the next few days and has a high, 80% chance of developing. It is most likely to track toward Jamaica and Cuba then curve more toward the northwest in the direction of the Gulf of Mexico. It is too early to determine where exactly this area of low pressure will track and how strong it will get but South Florida should at least see rain and gusty wind impacts from it.

There is also a disturbance near Puerto Rico with a low formation chance as it will eventually get absorbed by the Caribbean Sea system.

Lastly, Subtropical Storm Patty formed this Saturday morning over the North Atlantic Ocean. Patty will track near the Azores before losing all tropical characteristics next week.