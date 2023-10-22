Following a beautifully warm Saturday across South Florida where many had highs in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny skies, more bright skies and warm conditions are ahead this Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

The main difference this Sunday is that there will be some more cloud cover in the form of upper level clouds filtering out the sunshine during the afternoon and evening hours. These clouds will be rather thin, though, to keeping conditions looking bright and beautiful.

Monday will be fairly similar with filtered sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 80s, a fairly light breeze and comfortable humidity levels as another weak front comes through.

What this weak front will help due along with high pressure building in to our north and Hurricane Tammy swirling across the southwestern Atlantic Ocean is increase our winds, with a big breeze developing Tuesday through Thursday across South Florida.

Winds midweek will be sustained up to 20-25 mph out of the northeast/east and gusting up to 30-35 mph. This will likely lead to hazardous marine conditions and a high risk for rip currents at the east coast beaches.

This breeze will drive in the occasional, quick-passing shower off the Atlantic Ocean given some moisture in place over the water. Rain chances will remain fairly low, though, with dry conditions still likely overall.

Another feature of this breeze will be the return to typical temperatures. Morning lows won’t be as cool with temperatures hovering back into the mid 70s but at least highs won’t be as hot down to the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy continues to impact parts of the Leeward Islands this morning while pulling away to the north. Tammy is forecast to strengthen more as it tracks over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.