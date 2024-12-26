Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful holiday surrounded by loved ones as Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah coincided on the same day. While some parts of South Florida experienced a few showers on Wednesday, many areas remained dry. And although Christmas was mostly cloudy, there were peaks of sunshine and temperatures remained on the comfortable side. After last weekend’s cold snap, South Florida weather has been on the rebound and it’s back to its regular programming of milder ocean air in place. And this morning we felt the difference as temperatures for most of South Florida started off in the 70s.

Today South Florida will enjoy moments of sunshine (likely a bit more than we saw yesterday) and that will be enough to help warm our temperatures this afternoon to near 80°. There will still be a chance for a few small showers as a weak front remains draped across the region and our wind pattern remains off the water. And speaking of winds, the breeze will continue to build throughout the day today and eventually turn breezy by this afternoon. A strong wind off the water will help tap into some moisture and bring showers in our direction. And since many are still off for the holiday week, it is worth noting that if your day off involves plans at the beach, please use caution if heading into the water as the rip current risk will remain slightly elevated across area beaches.

Looking ahead, a complicated weather pattern stays in place through the upcoming weekend. The weak front draped over South Florida will fizzle, which will allow breezy to gusty conditions to return. At the same time, a surge of moisture in the Caribbean will lift northward towards our general direction. If this moisture comes straight to Florida then our weekend will turn wetter, There *is* a chance that the moisture misses us altogether. This is where it gets complicated. For now, the potential for a wetter weekend remains in place under mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Either way, the end of the weekend will likely turn wetter as the 1st of 2 fronts moves into Florida. This will be a drying front, which means it will finally wipe away the cloud cover and moisture, however, it will not bring a temperature change. Front #2 arrives on New Year’s Day and brings cooler conditions through the first few days of 2025.



Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

