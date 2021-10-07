Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully you’ve had a great week so far as conditions across our area have been on the quiet side. Wednesday was supposed to be the last ‘mostly quiet’ day across South Florida but models have continued to change and it looks like the extra moisture that will move-in will take its time to get here. Either way, South Florida woke up to a few showers and much warmer conditions this morning as compared to previous mornings. Change is definitely on the way!

Apart from an increase in moisture levels through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend, a slow-moving front will eventually stall out just to the north of our area. As the front gets closer, rain and storm chances for us will continue to rise. And once the front stalls north of South Florida, we will see a much better chance for stormy afternoons as we have seen in the past.

While South Florida can expect to see SOME showers in the forecast today, we are not expecting a washout of a day. A few scattered to isolated showers will be possible and any activity today will be diurnally driven. What exactly does that mean for South Florida? Well, during the morning hours the East Coast metro areas can expect showers coming in from the Atlantic. As we head into the afternoon, all shower and thunderstorm activity will push out west towards interior sections of South Florida and towards the West Coast. Coverage across our area will be very scattered in nature while afternoon temperatures once again reach into the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, the models are hinting that South Florida could see better rain and thunderstorm chances as we head into the weekend. The reason? A slow-moving front currently in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to stall just north of our area and will help trap moisture that will be streaming in from the Caribbean. So be sure to keep those umbrellas with you this weekend because we will be needing them!

