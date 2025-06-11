Moisture levels continue to increase, as we’ve noticed over the past couple days, but it won’t last for long as more Saharan dust and drier air return by the upcoming weekend.

In the meantime, there is a disturbance located near South Florida paired with moisture flowing in from the south and east. This will keep rain chances elevated.

While there will be the risk for an anytime shower or thunderstorm, the highest potential for seeing rain today will be during the morning and midday hours courtesy of the onshore breeze.

As the day progresses, the larger, afternoon thunderstorms will most likely be confined inland and near the west coast.

Heading into Thursday, rain chances will begin to gradually drop as the thin later of Saharan dust starts to move overhead. Regardless, isolated to scattered showers will remain possible, especially during the first half of the day. That will be paired with partly sunny skies and highs near 90F.

By the Father’s Day holiday weekend, it will turn even drier with great weather conditions. Expect hazy sunshine and only the risk for some spotty showers as the dust lingers and a mid-level area of high pressure parks itself over South Florida.

That high will remain in place through at least the start of next week, keeping rain chances low and temperatures hot yet near-normal, generally in the low 90s.