More Moisture & Flooding From King Tides

Local Forecast

The extra high, high tides in combinations with the strong winds off the ocean will produce areas of street flooding. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.

Strong onshore winds combined with the #KingTides means that flooding will be possible for areas along the shore. Next high tides will happen between 11am-1pm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/w3Go2UeGv2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 2, 2019

Keep in mind we get two high and low tides during the day that are twelve hours apart. The next ones will happen between 11am and 1pm. Try to avoid driving through flooded areas. If you can’t see the beginning or end of the road, it is not safe to go through.

Tropical moisture will be drawn up from the Caribbean to leave South Florida with a chance of seeing daily showers and isolated storms through the weekend.

Deep tropical moisture in the Caribbean is forecast to spread in our direction and hang around for a few days. High rain chance through the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5rqeF1dH5J — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 1, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Lorenzo is moving rapidly away from the Azores and forecast to lose tropical characteristics. There is the possibility that hurricane conditions could be experienced in Ireland and the United Kingdom. In fact, some watches and warnings have been issued.

Disturbance located over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea is disorganized and moving West-Northwest. Once it moves into the Southern Gulf of Mexico, it may have a better opportunity to grow. The National Hurricane Center is only giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Broad area of low pressure in the NW Caribbean has low chance to form in the next 5 days. Expected to move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday. @wsvn @7Weather pic.twitter.com/d28tdSORcp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 2, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7