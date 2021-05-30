The south Florida Rainy Season began exactly 2 weeks ago. Interestingly, since then, we’ve barely had a drop of rain! It’s been uncharacteristically dry with low humidity but that’s about to change. On Sunday, your plans could get slightly altered as areas of rain develop. The latest forecast models show some “hit and miss” activity in the morning with a higher rain and storm chance later in the day. Be prepared to move indoors, if necessary. Also, keep in mind that the Storm Prediction Center has south Florida under a Marginal (isolated) risk of strong to severe storms. Hazards, from storms, could include lightning and strong winds, along with heavy downpours.

The weather set up continues to be active and unsettled into Memorial Day, on Monday. A large contributor to the wetter conditions is a soon-to-stall front “not too far away” to our north. South of the boundary, then, is a large and increasing batch of available moisture for rain. When you factor in some other instability (like daytime heat and sea breeze boundaries) you’re primed for the likelihood of wet days with occasional storms. This rainy pattern should remain intact at least through the first half of the week. After that, chances may slightly drop but we’ll still face some dotted downpours.

The upcoming rain is actually going to be helpful. Most of the area is currently under a moderate drought. Also, just within the month of May, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale are running a rain deficit of several inches. We may actually catch up quickly if the pattern turns out as wet as its potential in the days ahead!

