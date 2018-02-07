More like Summer than Winter

We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds as we hit the midweek point.

With the sea breeze stirring up rough waters, hazards will remain in place in the Atlantic. There is a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches. Boaters are advised to use caution from Broward coastal waters to The Keys as seas could build up to 5 to 6 feet.

More summer-like than wintry in South Florida this afternoon as highs warm into the low 80s this afternoon @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HZOXCXxx2F — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 7, 2018

Strong onshore winds are stirring up rough surf today. Expect a high risk of rip currents as our local beaches @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bW8iPQ0zh8 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 7, 2018

A cold front, prompting Winter weather advisories for the northeast, will continue to make its way towards us. This will breakdown high pressure that looks to stay in firm control over South Florida for most of the week. Models suggest the front will fizzle as it gets closer to Lake Okeechobee by Sunday. As it gets hung up to the north of us, we can expect are a few showers as it adds moisture in our forecast.

Overall, the rest of the week looks fairly quiet and more summer-like than wintry. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies with isolated showers off the sea breeze.

