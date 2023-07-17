*Heat Advisory in effect through Tuesday evening for Broward and Miami-Dade.

*Heat Advisory for the Florida Keys from 10am to 6pm today.

A more active weather pattern remains over the region due to deep tropical moisture keeping the air ripe for rain. By midweek, a tropical wave will track to our South to leave us with a chance of seeing showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. As a result, the rain chance will be fairly high through Friday.

Models are continuing to insist on a large plume of Saharan dust moving in from the South and East. This could limit rain after what should be a hot and rainy week (at least at times).

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7