More Heat & Rain

Local Forecast:

Steering winds out of the West-Southwest will keep the tropical moisture flowing into Florida. Therefore, a good chance of seeing scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible through the end of the week. Temperatures will remain hot in the afternoons with highs in the low to middle 90’s. They will feel up to 108° across some areas.

Chance for rain could be higher heading into the upcoming weekend, so stay tuned!

Expect another hot, Summer day for much of South Florida. Some storms possible this afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zyi6Dp1EiO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 8, 2020

Tropics Update:

An area of low pressure located over South Carolina is producing disorganized showers and storms over the Atlantic waters. It is forecast to move Northeastward near or just offshore of the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday. Conditions could become favorable for the development of a tropical or subtropical system over the next couple of days. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could cause some flash flooding across portions of Eastern North Carolina, the coastal Mid-Atlantic, and Southern New England area during the next few days. Gusty winds are also possible.

Low pressure over South Carolina is producing disorganized showers & storms over the adjacent Atlantic waters. It is expected to move NE near or just offshore North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday and turn N/NE moving along the mid-Atlantic coast Friday. Development is likely. pic.twitter.com/Hym9uvWxEL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 8, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7