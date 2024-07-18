Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has enjoyed this break from daily thunderstorms. And while bouts of dry air have pushed through our area and provided below rain chances through much of July, it all comes with a price! While South Florida experiences drier days, it has allowed for the main story to shift focus towards the heat. And multiple days of heat advisories have proven that to be the case. Today was quite hot and humid across all of South Florida as our heat indices reached well into the triple digits for most of the afternoon. It looks like the heat might continue to be the main story through the next few days.

Speaking of, rain chances to end the week will still remain slightly below average as an area of high pressure and drier air remains in place. The area of high pressure in the Atlantic will provide another afternoon with a wind off the water so as sea breeze showers and thunderstorms develop, most of the rain and storm activity should be inland. Eventually most thunderstorms will shift towards interior sections of South Florida and out towards the Gulf Coast in the afternoon. With high temperatures reaching into the mid to lower 90s and high humidity in place, I wouldn’t be surprised to see heat alerts issued once again for South Florida.

Looking ahead, there are notable changes in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. A thick layer of Saharan dust currently in the Atlantic is forecast to reach South Florida starting Saturday. This will bring back those hazy (and steamy) days we saw last week when our South Florida skies looked cloudy. The latter part of the weekend stays hazy except for one difference – tropical moisture begins to move in. So on Sunday, the thick plume of dust will battle it out with the tropical moisture moving in. A few showers & storms will be possible but look more likely into the start of next work week as the dust thins out some. The dust could thicken again by Tuesday of next week so it looks like hazy skies will stick around through at least the middle of next week. Typical scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility every afternoon. After all, it is July!

Please try to keep hydrated these next few days!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.