More changes

A cold front is moving into Florida prompting a series of weather changes that will spread from north to south. So far this week, our south Florida conditions have been dry and mild. As high pressure breaks down near us, winds will turn out of the southwest ahead of the sagging front. Thus, the stage is set for a rare cloudy and damp day, into Wednesday. As the cold front approaches, moisture levels will rise giving way for the unsettled change. Scattered showers could begin as early as daybreak but the majority of then rain bands will hold off until the afternoon hours. Once the front crosses (probably around sunset on Wednesday) drier air will follow the boundary. The next change, then, will include the return to cooler temperatures. Air from the north will provide us with another late season cool wave. Nighttime readings will dip into the middle and upper 50’s for as many as 3 nights! During the upcoming weekend we’ll be under another bubble of high pressure and that will make for beautiful and calm conditions. Both Saturday and Sunday look fantastic with bright sunshine and light wind speeds. In the long range, our forecast maps show yet another cold front moving into Florida on Monday. While too early to know for sure, this secondary front (early next week) isn’t expected to have much moisture to work with. It may actually pass by dry… with a trailing batch of cooling, once again.