Milton remains a large and powerful hurricane that poses a serious threat to the west coast of Florida.

The center of Milton could be anywhere in the area highlighted in red between Cedar Key and Ft. Myers. These systems don’t travel in a straight line, so make sure if you live in the area, that you are listening to local officials.

Landfall has now been delayed more, but it should still be a major hurricane coming onshore between midnight to 2 am Thursday.

Storm surge where landfall is expected could be massive between 10 to 15 feet, so this is certainly a life-threatening situation.

Around the Florida Keys localized flooding possible of 1 to 3 feet.

Tropical Storm conditions are likely for parts of South Florida from Wednesday through early Thursday.

The reason why South Florida is under Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings is due to the wind field of Milton expanding. Our probability of seeing Tropical Storm-force winds is increasing to about 40% in the Florida Keys and between a 30-40% especially in northeastern Broward.

However, aside from the windy/gusty conditions anticipated with Milton, another round of heavy rains are likely. We also can’t rule out seeing a brief tornado with the outer bands that will occasionally move in, so make sure download the 7Weather app (if you haven’t done so already) and turn your notifications on. That way your 7Weather team can keep you posted with the latest.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7