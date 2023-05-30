The weather pattern over South Florida begins to deteriorate today as winds shift from the East-Northeast and moisture starts to filter in over the area.

There is a chance of seeing some additional rain showers this morning, but by the afternoon the sea breeze is set to dominate shower and storms development.

Flooding possible along East coast areas.

Conditions will remain unsettled on Wednesday, with similar ingredients combining to form scattered to numerous showers and storms. Coverage seems to be more widespread as moisture levels continue to increase.

Area of disturbed weather in the Gulf will keep plenty of moisture around to maintain active weather through Saturday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay weather aware with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7