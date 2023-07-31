Active weather day ahead South Florida! Scattered showers & storms possible with a few becoming strong to severe. Main hazards include strong winds, frequent lightning, & heavy rainfall. Highs in the low to mid 90’s in some areas.

Low pressure are located about 700 miles East-Northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands could develop into a Tropical Depression in the next day or so as it moves to the Northwest over the Atlantic Ocean.

Low pressure system off the mid-Atlantic states appears to be acquiring non-tropical characteristics and has a low chance to form before merging with a front.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7