It sure was a damp and dreary past 24 hours or so across South Florida as a miserable mist paired with cold temperatures has settled in.

For more than 24 hours since early Wednesday, temperatures have been practically stuck, only fluctuating within a 6F temperature range in the mid to upper 50s at Miami.

This Thursday, we’ll slowly transition as low pressure forms near the east coast. This will unfortunately keep the clouds around through much of the day, although some peeks of sunshine will be possible late, but drying conditions will build in. High temperatures will be close to the typical low for this time of the year, only reaching the low to mid 60s!

The chill will continue through the start of this weekend as another cold front associated with a lobe of cold air over the middle of the nation pushes through tonight. That will lead to widespread lows Friday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High temperatures will be similar as Thursday, which are forecast to be cooler than the season’s coldest highs yet.

The chill then peaks Saturday morning with widespread lows in the 40s!

Ocean air then returns starting Saturday afternoon, leading to warming temperatures. Highs starting Sunday return to the mid to upper 70s while lows bottom down into the upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday into much of next week.