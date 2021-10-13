Don’t expect any big differences in our weather days ahead, but some relatively small changes could be helpful as they come our way. Finally, we’re seeing less of an impact from a slow-moving, cut-off low that’s been lingering over our region. A couple days ago, it was drifting by the south Florida coast. Currently, it meanders south (near the northern coast of Cuba). Meanwhile, a large area of high pressure is expanding into Florida. It’s centered over the southeastern states and continues to provide quiet conditions (especially closer to the high pressure “center”). For us, it’s directing our winds with an onshore flow that persists. With those winds off the Atlantic, we could see a few rain bands, from time to time. The most likely encounter with a shower would occur during the morning hours (but possibly into the mid-day), for both Broward and MIami-Dade. Don’t expect any lingering heavy activity, it’ll mostly be relegated to small and insignificant bits of rain. By the afternoon, clusters of showers including a few heavier downpours will target the western side of south Florida.

As the week progresses, the “good part” arrives Friday and Saturday. At that point, winds will back to the northeast and that should allow for decreased humidity, albeit slight. Some drier air is expected to slip-in around that time too, so rain chances will only be slim. Are you thinking about the weekend? For now, it appears the weather will cooperate, but only because of a delayed front in our future! Gradually, a cold front will be sliding into Florida and dropping south. Its forward speed is likely to slow down (and it’ll weaken, too). Because of that, both Saturday and Sunday should shape up nicely with only isolated rain around. Most places will remain dry until the boundary drops into south Florida. By Monday and Tuesday, the cold front will probably be stretched over our area and stalling out. That could lead to more rain getting triggered. Regardless, we’re not going to get any cooling relief from this particular cold front. Typically, we tend to get our “first taste of fall” and “first real cooling” once we get a week or two into the month of November. That’s not too far away!

