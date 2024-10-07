Milton has proven to be an incredible hurricane. At 5am, it strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane with max winds of 100 mph. By 7am, Hurricane Hunter data indicated winds went up to 120 mph and when the intermediate advisory at 8am came out, winds up to 125 mph.

Now another special statement was issued that it rapidly intensified into a Category 4 with max winds of 150 mph…. in just 4 hours!

Milton will be making landfall late Wednesday now as a major hurricane. Please note there are model differences in exact track & timing. Therefore, don’t focus on exact track because impacts will be felt around the entire state of Florida.

Tropical Storm-force wind (39+mph) probabilities going up for South Florida and especially in the Florida Keys Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will get gusty overnight with some outer bands of Milton impacting all of South Florida.

Watches and warnings are now up for portions of South Florida:

A Tropical Storm Watch in effect for:

* Lower, Middle, and Upper Florida Keys, including Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch in effect for:

* Dry Tortugas

A Flood Watch will remain in effect for South Florida through Thursday morning for flooding rains possible due to Milton. 4 to 8 inches in the forecast.

Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7