Good Morning, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone fared well with the storm as South Florida was once again spared from a direct hit from a major hurricane. Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday evening on Florida’s Gulf Coast near Siesta Key as a powerful category 3 hurricane. Storm surge flooding was felt all along the Gulf coast for areas south of where it made landfall while tornadoes ripped across the entire state of Florida all day long leaving lots of damage across the state. For South Florida, a few tornadoes pushed the area early in the day, but as we watched Milton move closer to the Florida Peninsula, all remained quiet for us aside from a few gusty outer bands.

As Milton pushes east across Florida today, the occasional outer band can still push through the area bringing gusty winds from time to time. Breezy to windy conditions will continue on and off throughout the day, however, wind speed should begin to subside some as we work through the second half of the day. A tornado watch that had been issued for South Florida was allowed to expire last night. And the tropical storm warning for South Florida was also let go. A wind advisory has been issued for Coastal and Metro areas of Miami-Dade & Broward until 4pm. After days of cloudy skies & heavy downpours, the sun will once again peek out from time to time and with a wind out of the southwest today, our afternoon high temperatures could reach the mid to upper 80s once again. That’s if the clouds don’t block out the sun.

Hurricane Milton has pushed offshore and will be dragging a weak front across the state which could bring some changes for the upcoming days. First and most, as Milton moves offshore into the Atlantic, a few wrap-around showers will be possible throughout the day on Friday as winds will be out of the Northeast. Behind the front, Humidity levels may actually drop just a bit across the state, possibly signaling the beginning of the dry season (which officially begins next week). With a brisk breeze out of the northeast, temperature shouldn’t be uncomfortably warm come Friday and into the upcoming weekend. A few showers will still be possible before increasing late weekend into early next week.

Wishing all of those across Florida a quick recovery behind Milton’s devastation.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.