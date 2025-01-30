Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the final days of January as they have been absolutely picture perfect for South Florida. An area of high-pressure has been keeping things quiet for Florida this week and due to its placement nearby, our wind pattern has been out of the north every morning. This has brought cool but comfortable conditions at the start of every day with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s. And while temperatures this morning weren’t as cool as earlier in the week, they were still comfortable with some spots in the 50s once again. And whether temperatures were in the 50s or 60s for some, all of South Florida enjoyed a beautiful start to the day.

Today will be another lovely day for the region. Our humidity levels still remain on the lower end despite the fact that we are expecting a breeze to turn off the water later this afternoon. This time, it is here to stick around for some time. High temperatures will be reaching into the upper 70s to lower 80s. With the return of ocean air, South Florida can expect a few more clouds passing through as the day goes on. These will all be fair weather clouds as rain will still not be a concern for us. A slight but noticeable change will be that the breeze begins to build later on today. And with a building breeze off the water, South Florida will notice a big difference as far as our temperatures tonight into Friday morning.

By the end of the work week, high pressure will shift farther offshore and cause our wind pattern to veer out of the Southeast with breezy to gusty conditions through the day Friday. This will bring milder temperatures by Friday morning where morning temperatures will be back in the upper 60s but it will keep our afternoon high temperatures in check from warming more than where they have been all week – in the upper 70s to near 80°. Heading into the weekend, South Florida will notice more changes. A warm South to Southwest wind will usher in warmer and more muggy conditions as a weakening front slides south across the state. This front looks to stall north of us, which will keep South Florida on the warm side into early next week. High temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80s all weekend with near-record heat possible for some spots Saturday afternoon.

