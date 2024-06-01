Following a weak front that raced across South Florida Friday afternoon, ushering in a brief but noticeable drop in humidity, milder temperatures and at times windy conditions are ahead this weekend.

This weekend’s weather will be rather split with Saturday the better half of the weekend for outdoor plans, although marine conditions will not be ideal throughout much of the weekend, especially today.

Expect mostly sunny skies and the chance for just a speedy, spotty shower at any point in the day. Winds will be strongest today, sustained up to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph out of the east-northeast. High temperatures will be very seasonable in the upper 80s.

On Sunday, temperatures should be slightly milder as we introduce clouds and rain to the mix. Now Sunday is not going to be a washout by any means but it will be soggy for some, especially by the coast during the morning hours, as additional moisture gets steered in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Expect breezy conditions Sunday with morning showers and storms followed by drier conditions and some sunshine for the afternoon.

Rain chances will then start to fall again early next week while temperatures rise. Given that it’s early June, no day is expected to be completely dry but shower and storm activity is currently forecast to be rather isolated mid to late next week.

Temperatures will return to the low to mid 90s as well.

By the way, today is the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. There are currently no areas to watch for potential tropical development over the next week but that will likely change given that NOAA is forecasting above average activity this season.