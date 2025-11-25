Happy Tuesday, November 25, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the week. After a beautiful weekend across South Florida, quiet conditions returned for the start of the week (although South Florida did see a few passing showers on Monday). Conditions should remain mostly quiet once again and this morning it was evident that there are no storm systems anywhere nearby. Milder temperatures in the mid to lower 70s started us off while South Florida once again saw a few spotty showers.

Today will be a lot like what we experienced on Monday except that the overall pattern will be slightly drier. A front that was stalled to the north of our area on Monday has finally fizzled, which means the chance of seeing showers today will be lower than yesterday (not that it was high yesterday either). High temperatures will once again reach the mid to lower 80s but will be about a degree or too cooler for our coastal locations as there will be more of a breeze across the region.

As we continue through the holiday week, there will be slight changes to the forecast. While the forecast does promise to bring a few more days of calm and quiet weather for South Florida, we will begin to notice a few changes day to day. Humidity levels will gradually climb ahead of our next front (which unfortunately will not clear us in time for Thanksgiving). Warm and humid conditions return by Wednesday with the possibility of a few spotty showers. And with the front entering South Florida, isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Thanksgiving. It won’t be a complete washout but with the holiday upon us, be sure to plan accordingly. If the front clears the entire region, then it looks like we will see drier conditions for any Black Friday shopping plans you may have. It will turn quite windy and those strong winds stick around for the start of the upcoming weekend.

Have a great holiday week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

