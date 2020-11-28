MILD TO END NOVEMBER

Mild temperatures this weekend, followed by a brief warm-up to start the work week. Then a strong cold front arrives late Monday, which will bring much cooler temperatures heading into the middle of the work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3NLMID5B1n

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.