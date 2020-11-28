MILD TO END NOVEMBER

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a healthy and safe Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones! The weather was perfect here in South Florida and it looks like as we head into this weekend, our forecast will remain mostly the same. We woke up to a few isolated coastal showers this morning but if you liked the last few days, then South Florida is in for a treat through this weekend.
A high-pressure system in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, together with some dry air has left south Florida under benign weather conditions the last few days. Today looks to remain about the same. At the surface we still have a light ocean breeze, which brought in a few showers through the morning But if you have plans to go to the beaches today, you should be in luck. The rip current risk along our east coach along our east coast beaches should remain on the lower end of the scale since winds are on the lighter side. Rain chances this weekend will also remain very spotty to isolated at best, with the focal point for shower activity across our coastal locations. South Florida will continue on a streak of mild temperatures in the lower 80s.
The latter part of the weekend remains about the same with not much change in South Florida. We might be see a few more clouds throughout the day and a light ocean breeze will remain in place. Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 80s however you may notice the wind veering a bit more out of the south late in the day on Sunday as our next cold front slowly approaches Florida. This will have no impact on our weather on Sunday as conditions are still expected to remain on the quiet and calm side. Rain chances will once again remain isolated in nature so it looks like a green light for any outdoor activities this weekend!
But this will all change as we head into the start of the work week! A strong cold front will drift south across our state late Monday and eventually reach South Florida overnight into Tuesday. This is a stronger front,…likely the strongest we have seen this season so far. So we are expecting some showers with this but most importantly we are expecting a significant cool down as we head into the middle of the work week. So how cool are we talking? Many South Florida spots will see overnight lows in the 50s with afternoon temperatures struggling to reach 70° both Tuesday and on Wednesday! This will be the coolest air of the season so far and I’m sure South Florida will not be complaining. So let’s enjoy our seasonable weekend here in South Florida because in just a few days Fall will officially arrive to our area.
